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Porsha Williams’ Big, Fabulous Hair Has Us Thinking Diana Ross

Porsha Williams Channels Diana Ross With Big, Beautiful, Glamour-Girl Hair

The RHOA star's latest beauty moment is everything we need - and more.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Celebrity Sightings In New York - August 04, 2026
Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Porsha Williams knows how to make an entrance—and an exit too.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star was spotted leaving Bravo Studios in New York City this week rocking big, bold, fabulous hair. And we are obsessed. We have no doubt she stopped traffic, because she stopped us mid-scroll.

Porsha usually rocks long, voluptuous waves in various hues and colors. But this time, she switched things up with a curly wig that would give Diana Ross a run for her money.

And baby, this hair is HAIRING.

Porsha Williams Goes Big With Her Latest Hair Look

Celebrity Sightings In New York - August 04, 2026
Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The curls are juicy, teased out and fabulous. Her hair creates a gorgeous frame around her face and practically demands attention.

We’re not sure who the stylist was behind the look, but we need to know. Because they understood the assignment. Porsha paired the dramatic hair with full glam that highlighted her gorgeous melanin skin.

And her fashion was just as glamorous.

Porsha wore a body-hugging mini dress featuring shades of turquoise, blue, silver and black. She piled chunky bangles onto both wrists and finished her look with sky-high heels. Once she hit the sidewalk, Porsha posed for the cameras and gave them a show. Ms. Williams knew she looked good.

Porsha Williams & Her Glamour-Girl Hair Look Slay The ‘Roaring 20th’ Premiere

The appearance comes as Bravo celebrates 20 years of “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Porsha is one of seven Housewives starring in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” The cast also includes Teresa Giudice and Kyle Richards.

The ladies celebrated the upcoming series with a New York City premiere on August 4. Porsha hit the carpet in another head-turning look, and yes, our good sis kept that gorgeous, larger-than-life hair.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” premieres August 9. But before the drama starts, can we get into this hair one more time?

Diana Ross would be proud.

Porsha Williams Channels Diana Ross With Big, Beautiful, Glamour-Girl Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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