VIDEO: VH1 Hip-Hop Honors "Dirty South" Tributes

At last night’s VH1 Hip-Hop Honors to the “Dirty South”, Organized Noize, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, Uncle Luke, Master P and J Prince were treated with tribute performances.

In addition to the individual accolades the program was broken down into regional honors as well, with performances paying homage to Atlanta, Miami and Texas.

The tribute clips are below but if you want to see all of the performances head on over to VH1.com or for the commercial free versions go to MrWorldPremier.net.

Organized Noize tribute feature

Organized Noize tribute (Nelly, Murphy Lee, Asher Roth, Sleepy Brown, Rico Wade, etc.)

Atlanta medley

Timbaland Tribute (F/ Missy Elliot, Fabolous, Bun B, Keri Hilson)

Master P Tribute featuring Lil Romeo and Silk The Shocker

Jermaine Dupri Tribute (F Diddy ,Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boys and Lil Jon)

J Prince Tribute

Uncle Luke Tribute