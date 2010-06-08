CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

VIDEO: VH1 Hip-Hop Honors "Dirty South" Tributes

38 reads
Leave a comment

hip-hop-honors

At last night’s VH1 Hip-Hop Honors to the “Dirty South”, Organized Noize, Jermaine Dupri, Timbaland, Uncle Luke, Master P and J Prince were treated with tribute performances.

In addition to the individual accolades the program was broken down into regional honors as well, with performances paying homage to Atlanta, Miami and Texas.

The tribute clips are below but if you want to see all of the performances head on over to VH1.com or for the commercial free versions go to MrWorldPremier.net.

RELATED: VH1 Execs Respond To Dirty South Honors Criticism

RELATED: Scarface Not Feeling VH1’s “Dirty South” Hip-Hop Honors

Organized Noize tribute feature

Organized Noize tribute (Nelly, Murphy Lee, Asher Roth, Sleepy Brown, Rico Wade, etc.)

Atlanta medley

Timbaland Tribute (F/ Missy Elliot, Fabolous, Bun B, Keri Hilson)

Master P Tribute featuring Lil Romeo and Silk The Shocker

Jermaine Dupri Tribute (F Diddy ,Bow Wow, Dem Franchize Boys and Lil Jon)

J Prince Tribute

Uncle Luke Tribute

Reblog this post [with Zemanta]
dirty south , Hip Hop Honors , J Prince , Jermaine Dupri , Master P , Organized Noize , VH1

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close