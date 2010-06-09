CLOSE
VIDEO: Monica Sings The National Anthem At NBA Finals

As we previously reported, Atlanta’s own Monica sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Boston Tuesday night.

“I was so nervous but all the encouragement from u guys helped a ton,” Monica said via her Twitter account.

Monica released her fifth CD, the gold-selling “Still Standing,” in March. The College Park native will also be performing at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash 15 so be sure to get your tickets now RIGHT HERE!!!

“My favorite 2 national anthem renditions were Whitney Houstons and Marvin Gays,” Monica added on Twitter. “Totally different but both simply beautiful…”

Click below to watch Monica’s rendition of the National Anthem, as well as her two favorite National Anthem renditions.

Monica did an incredible job. How do y’all think her performance will rank in history?

Marvin Gaye sings the National Anthem at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl

