Drake Says Rihanna Used Him Like A “Pawn”

While it feels like eight million years ago, Drake and Rihanna did date briefly in 2009 and so when the The New York Times caught up with the Young Money star, he revealed that “Fireworks” was partially inspired by Chris Breezy’s ex.

On “The Resistance” he raps about an accidental pregnancy with a woman he was briefly involved with, who chose to end the pregnancy. And on “Fireworks” there’s a verse about Rihanna, who asked him last year to write a song for her new album; the two soon began seeing each other regularly, though except for a brief mention by Drake onstage at a concert, they never publicly confirmed their brief relationship.