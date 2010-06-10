CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Drake Says Rihanna Used Him Like A “Pawn”

1 reads
Leave a comment

drake-rihanna-225x300

While it feels like eight million years ago, Drake and Rihanna did date briefly in 2009 and so when the The New York Times caught up with the Young Money star, he revealed that “Fireworks” was partially inspired by Chris Breezy’s ex.

On “The Resistance” he raps about an accidental pregnancy with a woman he was briefly involved with, who chose to end the pregnancy. And on “Fireworks” there’s a verse about Rihanna, who asked him last year to write a song for her new album; the two soon began seeing each other regularly, though except for a brief mention by Drake onstage at a concert, they never publicly confirmed their brief relationship.

I was a pawn,” Drake said. The song he wrote for her never got released. “You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear,” he said. “I was like, wow, this feels terrible.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY

Drake , Fireworks , pawn , Relationship , Rihanna

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close