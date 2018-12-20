NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST

“Startender feat. Offset & Tyga [Official Audio]”

The 22-year-old, Bronx-bred rapper Artist Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, first hit the rap scene with the breakout hit “Still Think About You” which was featured on his 2016 debut mixtape, ARTIST. The mixtape also introduced fans to “My Shit” which went on to become RIAA certified platinum and was also listed as one of “The Best Songs of 2016” on Apple Music. A Boogie quickly proved himself to be one of the game’s newest heavyweights after XXL dubbed him as “one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip-hop” and included him in the 2017 Freshman Class.

The young star also went on to release the 3x platinum “Drowning feat Kodak Black” along with the platinum certified singles “Jungle” and “Timeless.” During the fall of 2017, A Boogie went on to release his highly anticipated now gold certified debut album, THE BIGGER ARTIST, which quickly sprung into the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top 200. He also became the top emerging acting in the U.S. as he simultaneously sprung to #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. It is easy to see why The New York Times named A Boogie “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.” With a 2018 BET Award Nomination for “Best New Artist” and the release of his latest project, THE INTERNATIONAL ARTIST, 2018 has already proven to be another promising year.