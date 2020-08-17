NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST

A story of resilience, courage, pride, and sense of self.

Burna’s 4th studio album and the perfect follow up to the pivotal “African Giant” album. The goal is to solidify Burna’s presence as a visionary and one of the most transformative artists of his time.



Creatively, this album will shift the culture and way Nigerian + other global artists/creatives approach their art.

Our focus is to create space and opportunity for different forms of expression and find innovative ways to enhance the vision/message. We’ll establish a clear aesthetic, consistency, and high quality level with this album rollout (visually). With the use of vivid colors, strong & relatable imagery, and an innovative approach, we’ll take fans on a visual journey & a deeper dive into the world of Burna Boy/his music/message/story, etc