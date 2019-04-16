Black Music Month

Black Music Month

Black Music Month 2019
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In…

With Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions…
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…

June is Black Music Month, a celebration of African-American musicians, creators, innovators and influencers. For 2018, the Urban One family…
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 3 – The…

June is Black Music Month, a celebration of African-American musicians, creators, innovators and influencers. For 2018, the Urban One family…
Black Music Month Spotlight: Eminem

Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III but known as Eminem, in 2018 he is still considered to be one of the best…
BMM: Ladies Really Do Love Cool James…LL Cool…

James Todd Smith aka LL Cool J stepped onto the music scene in the mid 80s with his hit single,…
Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap…

From East Point, GA to world domination, rap duo Outkast changed the way we look at southern Hip Hop. André…
BMM: How Thug Motivation Transformed Young Jeezy’s Career

“You can’t ban the Snowman,” the phrase used to ring out in 2005. By then, Young Jeezy had emerged from…
Black Music Month: Big Pun

Follow The Beat On Twitter: In the short amount of time that Puerto Rican Bronx rapper Big Pun was with…
Black Music Month: Master P

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Master P helped pave the way for a lot of rappers today. He made it cool…
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross

Rick Ross, born William Roberts was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi and later relocated to Carol City, Florida. He had a…
Black Music Month: J. Cole

When it comes to leaving an imprint with music, J.Cole is one of the best. Since stepping on the scene,…
Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future

Rapper Future is a staple in Hip Hop music, and the sound he created has completely taken over the music…
Black Music Month: Mz Shyneka Talks About Her…

This Black Music Month we celebrate woman who have had success in the music industry. Mz Shyneka has had to fight…
Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW…

Atlanta artists Canon and Derek Minor put a twist on Richard Pryor’s 1985 comedy, “Brewster’s Million” for the music video…
John Legend – Love Me Now [MUSIC VIDEO]

John Legend’s new song, “Love Me Now,” is a passionate and bittersweet ballad to a loved one, disguised an upbeat…
Juicy J “No English” Feat. Travis Scott [VIDEO]

Travis Scott and Juicy J tag team on this trap track, “No English,” as they celebrate partying, women, weed and…
[NEW MUSIC] PARTYNEXTDOOR ‘Not Nice’

PND is slated to name his latest album Partynextdoor 3 (P3). Earlier this year he released the Drake assisted Come and see me.…
Beyonce’s New Artist Chloe X Halle Talk About…
Lil Ronny MothaF “Up In The Air” [NEW…

Lil Ronny MothaF built a big buzz in 2015, but his new club banger “Up In The Air” seems like…
