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1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

500 FREE HAIRCUTS. ONE BIG DAY OF GIVING BACK.

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Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
  • Date/time: Jul 30, 10:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club
  • Address: 434 Peeples St. SW, Atlanta, GA, 30310
Poster for "Fresh Fade for the First Day" event hosted by 1-800-TRUCK WRECK, offering 500 free haircuts, food, games, and entertainment at the John H Harland Boys and Girls Club on July 30.
Source: Promotions / R1

Students, it’s time to head back to school looking and feeling your best!

Join 1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One Atlanta for Fresh Fade for the First Day, where we’re giving away 500 FREE haircuts to help students start the new school year with confidence.

This FREE community event is packed with fun for the entire family, including:

  • FREE Haircuts (Registration Required)
  • Inflatable Park
  • Free Food
  • Games
  • Entertainment
  • Ticket Giveaways
  • Family-Friendly Activities

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, July 30
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club

WHO CAN REGISTER?

This event is open to students entering Kindergarten through 8th Grade. Registration is required, and spots are limited.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to prepare your student for the first day of school while enjoying a day of fun with the entire family.

REGISTER TODAY AND RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

We can’t wait to see you at Fresh Fade for the First Day!

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