1-800-Truckwreck’s “Fresh Fade For The First Day”

Source: Promotions / R1

Students, it’s time to head back to school looking and feeling your best!

Join 1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One Atlanta for Fresh Fade for the First Day, where we’re giving away 500 FREE haircuts to help students start the new school year with confidence.

This FREE community event is packed with fun for the entire family, including:

FREE Haircuts (Registration Required)

Inflatable Park

Free Food

Games

Entertainment

Ticket Giveaways

Family-Friendly Activities

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club

WHO CAN REGISTER?

This event is open to students entering Kindergarten through 8th Grade. Registration is required, and spots are limited.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to prepare your student for the first day of school while enjoying a day of fun with the entire family.

REGISTER TODAY AND RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

We can’t wait to see you at Fresh Fade for the First Day!