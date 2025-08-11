Listen Live
AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

AIDS Walk Atlanta

Join us for a 5K and music festival you won’t want to miss. Your support helps fund local HIV & AIDS service organizations right here in Atlanta. Whether you’re walking, running, or just enjoying the music festival, your support makes a difference.

Featuring performances from:

  • CeeLo Green
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • King Jai
  • DJ Sed The Saint
