AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

- Date/time: Sep 27, 9:00am
- Venue: Piedmont Park
- Web: https://www.aidswalkatlanta.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=homepage
Join us for a 5K and music festival you won’t want to miss. Your support helps fund local HIV & AIDS service organizations right here in Atlanta. Whether you’re walking, running, or just enjoying the music festival, your support makes a difference.
Featuring performances from:
- CeeLo Green
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- King Jai
- DJ Sed The Saint
