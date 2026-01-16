- Date/time: Feb 11, 7:30pm to Feb 15, 3:00pm
- Venue: Fox Theatre
- Address: 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308
- Web: https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/detail/alvin-ailey-2026
The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is returning to the Fox Theatre from February 11-15, 2026. Experience the passion, precision, and powerful storytelling by one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world.
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
-
Go Night Night! Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To Brolic Bone-Breaker Anthony Joshua Knocking The Sonic Rings Out Of Jake Paul
-
New Year, New Slays! A Gallery Of Gussied Up Girlies Who Served NYE Glam On The Gram
-
Your Guide To The Biggest ATL Hip-Hop & R&B Shows Of 2026
-
Should A Husband Choose His Wife Over His Mom?