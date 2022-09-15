Amerigroup Style Tour 2022

Amerigroup, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta and HOT 107.9 presents the 2022 Beauty & Barber Style Tour.

The First 100 boys and 100 girls ages 5-18 will receive free hair cuts and hair styles to have on the 1st day back to school off Fall Break.

Attendees will also enjoy 360 booth engagement, face painter, prizes & giveaways the entire afternoon.

Caden’s Literacy Mobile will be on site to provide free literacy information for all students and Atlanta Fire will be providing free car seat checks for all in attendance as well.