Bryson Tiller: The Neo Trapsoul Tour

- Date/time: Sep 2, 7:00pm
- Venue: Lakewood Amphitheater
- Address: 2002 Lakewood Way, Atlanta, GA, 30315
- Web: https://bit.ly/3PtcZgE
With special guests Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign & Austin Millz
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