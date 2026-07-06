Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office 6th Annual Back-To-School Bash

- Date/time: Jul 18, 11:00am to 3:00pm
- Venue: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
- Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA, 30045
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
-
Win A GRAND IN YOUR HAND With 1-800-TRUCKWRECK!
-
DC Young Fly Talks First-Ever Birthday Bash, 85 South Movie & ATL Culture With DJ Holiday At Birthday Bash XXX
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026
-
2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion