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Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office 6th Annual Back-To-School Bash

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Three women, one wearing a backpack, standing together at an outdoor event with a crowd in the background.
  • Date/time: Jul 18, 11:00am to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
  • Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA, 30045
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