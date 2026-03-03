HBCU Awarefest

Student Freedom Initiative has partnered with entertainment giant Live Nation Urban to launch HBCU AWARE FEST in Atlanta next spring. The collaboration aims to raise $100 million over five years to combat student loan debt affecting HBCU students nationwide.

In speaking about this partnership with the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Student Freedom Initiative president and CEO Keith B. Shoates said, “We wanted to have a partner that similarly was mission-aligned…we wanted to make sure we can create what I’ll call a movement.”