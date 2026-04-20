Join the Radio One Team the ADA Step Out Walk With Passion 2026

Source: Promotions / R1

Join Radio One Atlanta for the American Diabetes Association Step Out Walk With Passion 2026, Saturday May 30th at Atlantic Station starting at 9:00am! Join us for a fun day celebrating patients, caregivers and the fresh air as we help to raise funds for diabetes research, advocacy and education. Diabetes affects over 38 million children and adults in the United States: that’s 1 in 10 Americans. And every 26 seconds someone in the U.S is diagnosed with diabetes.

Bring your friends, family, and co-workers to walk with thousands of people across the country and help us fight to end diabetes! Together we can make a difference for the MILLIONS of people living with diabetes. Just hit the register now link to join the Radio One Team and let’s change the future one step at a time, Saturday May 30th at Atlantic Station!

Registration link: https://stepout.diabetes.org/737