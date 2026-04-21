The Official BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Afterparty

- Date/time: May 24, 2:00am to May 25, 2:00am
- Venue: The Bank
- Address: 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318
The Official Birthday Bash ATL After Party is live from @thebankeventcenter. 🔥
Pull up to the OFFICIAL Birthday Bash Afterparty — where the city really turns up.
🎉 #BirthdayBashATLXXX
📍 The Bank Event Center
📅 Sunday, May 24th
⏰ Doors open at 10PM
🔞 21+ to enter
Atlanta, you already know what time it is…
After the stage, it’s straight to THE BANK.
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