The Official BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Afterparty

The Official Birthday Bash ATL After Party is live from @thebankeventcenter. 🔥

Pull up to the OFFICIAL Birthday Bash Afterparty — where the city really turns up.

🎉 #BirthdayBashATLXXX

📍 The Bank Event Center

📅 Sunday, May 24th

⏰ Doors open at 10PM

🔞 21+ to enter

Atlanta, you already know what time it is…

After the stage, it’s straight to THE BANK.