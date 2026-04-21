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The Official BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Afterparty

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Birthday Bash XXX Afterparty
  • Date/time: May 24, 2:00am to May 25, 2:00am
  • Venue: The Bank
  • Address: 3120 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA, 30318
Birthday Bash 30 Tickets

The Official Birthday Bash ATL After Party is live from @thebankeventcenter. 🔥

Pull up to the OFFICIAL Birthday Bash Afterparty — where the city really turns up.

🎉 #BirthdayBashATLXXX
📍 The Bank Event Center
📅 Sunday, May 24th
⏰ Doors open at 10PM
🔞 21+ to enter

Atlanta, you already know what time it is…
After the stage, it’s straight to THE BANK.

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