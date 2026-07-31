Tools for School is Back!

Get your scholars ready for the new school year with FREE school supplies at Tools for School, presented by Amerigroup Real Solutions in Healthcare and powered by The Taylor Law Firm.

Families are invited to join us for two community events filled with school supplies, community resources, and back-to-school excitement. Supplies are available while they last, so plan to arrive early!

Austell

Saturday, August 1, 2026

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Michael Grant Boys & Girls Club

875 Riverside Parkway

Austell, GA 30168

This free community event is designed to help students start the school year prepared for success. Bring the whole family and enjoy a day of giving, connection, and community spirit.

Don’t wait—school supplies are available while supplies last!

We look forward to seeing you there!