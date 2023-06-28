Listen Live
Trippie Redd – Take Me Away Tour

  • Date/time: September 23rd, 12:00am
Source: R1 / R1

Lakewood Amphitheatre – Saturday, September 23

Support: Lucki, Jean Dawson, D. Savage, Ekkstacy, K Suave

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E005ED703F66A3B

