Columbia Records_Polo G New Heat For Your Playlist_May 2020

NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: Polo G


LISTEN NOW >>>

Polo G -“Go Stupid”

Polo G -“DND”

Biography

Born in 1999 and raised in the rough Cabrini-Green neighborhood of northern Chicago, Polo G was rapping by the time he was a teenager. His earliest songs appeared online in 2017, but it wasn’t until his breakout single “Finer Things” that the rapper began to really take off. The motivational song was written when Polo was incarcerated, and once he was free he recorded it and made an accompanying video, which immediately caught the attention of millions. Things moved quickly from there, as a record contract with Columbia Records soon followed and more singles were released to similar excitement.
In 2018, he released songs like “Hollywood” and “Gang WithMe,” and began 2019 with the release of “Pop Out,” a collaboration with Lil Tjay. The song cracked the Billboard charts, peaking at number 28. Sometimes leaning more into drill styles and sometimes tending toward more sung R&B, Polo G’s approach shifted from song to song. The spare and melancholy “Battle Cry” single appeared next, and in June 2019 his debut full-length, Die a Legend, arrived on Columbia Records. The record was well-received both critically and commercially, cracking the charts and collecting glowing press. He released a new single, “Inspiration,” within a month of his album coming out.

Onesheet

Columbia Records_Polo G New Heat For Your Playlist_May 2020

Columbia Records_Polo G New Heat For Your Playlist_May 2020

Columbia Records_Polo G New Heat For Your Playlist_May 2020

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close