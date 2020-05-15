NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: Polo G

Polo G -“Go Stupid”

Polo G -“DND”

Biography

Born in 1999 and raised in the rough Cabrini-Green neighborhood of northern Chicago, Polo G was rapping by the time he was a teenager. His earliest songs appeared online in 2017, but it wasn’t until his breakout single “Finer Things” that the rapper began to really take off. The motivational song was written when Polo was incarcerated, and once he was free he recorded it and made an accompanying video, which immediately caught the attention of millions. Things moved quickly from there, as a record contract with Columbia Records soon followed and more singles were released to similar excitement.

In 2018, he released songs like “Hollywood” and “Gang WithMe,” and began 2019 with the release of “Pop Out,” a collaboration with Lil Tjay. The song cracked the Billboard charts, peaking at number 28. Sometimes leaning more into drill styles and sometimes tending toward more sung R&B, Polo G’s approach shifted from song to song. The spare and melancholy “Battle Cry” single appeared next, and in June 2019 his debut full-length, Die a Legend, arrived on Columbia Records. The record was well-received both critically and commercially, cracking the charts and collecting glowing press. He released a new single, “Inspiration,” within a month of his album coming out.

Onesheet