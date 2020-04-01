NEW HEAT FOR YOUR PLAYLIST: Rod Wave

Rod Wave – Pray 4 Love

Biography

Blessed with a special singing voice, and the knowledge of how best to use it, Florida’s Rod Wave is taking his own path to the top of the game. Coming through with a soulful set of Southern sing-raps, Rod has developed a groundswell of regional support through a prolific output that includes 3 projects in the last 12 months. After generating millions of streams with breakout singles “Heart On Ice” and “Popular Loner,” both off June 2019’s PTSD project, Rod levels up with Ghetto Gospel, his new project. With heavy use of organic instrumentation, including snaking electric guitars and warm organ swells, Ghetto Gospel gives a proper title to Rod’s spiritual and nakedly-emotional blend of rap music, defined by Rod’s unique singing ability, able to switch from a bluesy croon to rapid-fire triplets at a moments notice. Featuring the popular new single “Cuban Links,” which features an appearance from Ghetto Gospel executive producer Kevin Gates, and the “Heart On Ice” (Remix), which features an appearance from Lil Durk, Ghetto Gospel is available everywhere via Alamo Records.