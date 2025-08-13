20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry

In Hip-Hop, few names have symbolized beauty, success, and legendary status like Halle Berry. Across generations, rappers have used her name as a metaphor for the ultimate prize — the woman you want, the excellence you chase, the height you dream of reaching.

Halle herself has said she loves hearing her name in songs. And honestly, who wouldn’t?

Here’s a look at 20 rap songs — from the ‘90s to now — where Halle Berry gets her flowers.

Related:

20 Rap Songs That Name-Drop Halle Berry was originally published on hot1009.com

1. “Elevators (Me & You)” — OutKast 2. “It’s Mine” — Nas feat. Mobb Deep 3. “The $20 Sack Pyramid” — Dr. Dre feat. The D.O.C. & Snoop Dogg 4. “Work It” — Missy Elliott 5. “Why” — Jadakiss feat. Anthony Hamilton 6. “Macs and Dons” — The Notorious B.I.G. 7. “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” — Hurricane Chris feat. Superstarr “Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry, Halle Berry…” (The entire hook repeats her name. Literally an anthem just about her.) 8. “March Madness” — Future “Ballin’ like I’m Kobe, Halle Berry, woo!” 9. “The New Workout Plan” — Kanye West 10. “Miami” — Nicki Minaj 11. “Threat” — Jay-Z 12. “Versace (Remix)” — Drake 13. “Money Trees” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Jay Rock 14. “Beach Is Better” — Jay-Z 15. “Round of Applause” — Waka Flocka Flame feat. Drake 16. “Bath Salts” — DMX feat. Jay-Z & Nas 17. “R.I.P.” — Jeezy feat. 2 Chainz 18. “Halle Berry” — $NOT feat. Juicy J