Listen Live
Entertainment

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion WAP Video

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names

In the world of fantasy football, team names are more than just identifiers—they’re a statement, a reflection of creativity, and often, a source of camaraderie and humor among league members.

Drawing inspiration from popular rap artists, fantasy team names like “Run CMC” cleverly combine football stars like Christian McCaffrey with iconic hip hop group Run DMC.

Related Stories

This fusion not only adds a playful element to your fantasy league but also showcases the intersection of sports and music culture.

With references to some iconic artists and witty wordplay, these fantasy football team names offer a fresh and entertaining twist for enthusiasts looking to make their league experience more engaging.

Whether you’re a fan of both football and rap or simply enjoy a good pun, these rapper-inspired team names are sure to spark conversations and bring a smile to everyone participating in their fantasy league.

Let your team name reflect your personality and interests while adding a dose of humor and creativity to the competitive spirit of fantasy football.

Take a look at the list below to see 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names.

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey & Run DMC) Source:Getty

2. Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone)

Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes & Post Malone) Source:Getty

3. Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne)

Deebo Wayne (Deebo Samuel & Lil Wayne) Source:Getty

4. Drake It Till You Make It (Drake)

Drake It Till You Make It (Drake) Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

5. Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B)

Lamar C.A.R.D. (Lamar Jackson & Cardi B) Source:Getty

6. Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott)

Travis Touchdown (Travis Kelce & Travis Scott) Source:Getty

7. Thugger’s Touchdowns (Young Thug)

Thugger's Touchdowns (Young Thug) Source:Getty

8. Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby)

Lil Baby Got Backfield (Lil Baby) Source:Radio One

9. DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott)

DaBaby Got Dak (DaBaby & Dak Prescott) Source:Radio One Digital

10. WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion)

WAP the Competition (WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion) Source:Youtube

11. Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.)

Biggie TDs (The Notorious B.I.G.) Source:Getty

12. Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur)

Tupac My Bags (Tupac Shakur) Source:Getty

13. Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Uzi VerTds (Lil Uzi Vert) Source:.(Photo by Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

14. Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg)

Snoop Dogg House (Snoop Dogg) Source:Getty

15. Eminem-enem League (Eminem)

Eminem-enem League (Eminem) Source:Interscope/ Shady Records

16. Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube)

Ice Cube Rush (Ice Cube) Source:Getty

17. 50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent)

50 Cent Field Goal (50 Cent) Source:Radio One

18. Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z)

Jay-Z QB Sneak (Jay-Z) Source:Getty

19. J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole)

J. Cole World TDs (J. Cole) Source:Live Nation

20. Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West)

Kanye East Coast Offense (Kanye West) Source:Getty

21. Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album)

Nellyville Football (Nelly & Nellyville album) Source:Getty

22. 2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz)

2 Chainz Move the Chains (2 Chainz) Source:Getty

23. Missy Elliott’s End Zone (Missy Elliott)

Missy Elliott's End Zone (Missy Elliott) Source:Getty

24. Big Sean’s Big Gains (Big Sean)

Big Sean's Big Gains (Big Sean) Source:HOT 107.5

25. Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar)

Kendrick Lamar-mageddon (Kendrick Lamar) Source:Amazon Music

26. Nas-tastic Team (Nas)

Nas-tastic Team (Nas) Source:Getty

27. Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback)

Playboi Carti-back (Playboi Carti & Quarterback) Source:HotSpotAtl.com

28. Future’s Fantasy League (Future)

Future's Fantasy League (Future) Source:@stanlophotography

29. Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets’ Green)

Gucci Gang Green (Gucci Mane & New York Jets' Green) Source:Courtesy of Atlantic Records

30. Lil Wayne’s Wideouts (Lil Wayne)

Lil Wayne's Wideouts (Lil Wayne) Source:Sovereign Brands
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close