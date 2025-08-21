Listen Live
Entertainment

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyoncé x Cowboy Carter

Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

Looking to add some rhythm and soul to your fantasy football league?

Combining the smooth vibes of R&B with the competitive spirit of fantasy football, we’ve crafted a collection of hilarious team names inspired by your favorite R&B artists.

Perfect for music lovers who want their team name to stand out, these clever puns will have your league laughing all season long.

30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Beyoncé’s Blitzers (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé) Source:adidas

2. Usher’s Underdogs (Usher)

Usher's Underdogs (Usher) Source:Getty

3. Rihanna’s Red Zone (Rihanna)

Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna) Source:Harper's Bazaar

4. Alicia’s Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)

Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys) Source:Getty

5. Chris Brown’s Touchdowns (Chris Brown)

Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown) Source:RCA

6. The Weeknd’s Winners (The Weeknd)

The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd) Source:No Kable Productions

7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)

Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye) Source:Getty

8. Ne-Yo’s Navigators (Ne-Yo)

Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo) Source:Getty

9. Bruno’s Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)

Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars) Source:Getty

10. Trey Songz’s TDs (Trey Songz)

Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz) Source:@PhotosByBeanz

11. Miguel’s Mavericks (Miguel)

Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel) Source:Majic 102.1

12. John Legend’s Lineup (John Legend)

John Legend's Lineup (John Legend) Source:Getty

13. Ciara’s Catches (Ciara)

Ciara's Catches (Ciara) Source:Getty

14. Khalid’s Kings (Khalid)

Khalid's Kings (Khalid) Source:Getty

15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)

Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige) Source:Cincinnati Music Festival

16. SZA’s Stunners (SZA)

SZA's Stunners (SZA) Source:exposure america

17. Frank Ocean’s Offense (Frank Ocean)

Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean) Source:Getty

18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)

H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.) Source:TV One

19. Ella Mai’s End Zone (Ella Mai)

Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai) Source:Meeno

20. TLC’s Total Control (TLC)

TLC's Total Control (TLC) Source:Getty

21. Babyface’s Ballers (Babyface)

Babyface's Ballers (Babyface) Source:Getty

22. Aaliyah’s Aces (Aaliyah)

Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah) Source:Getty

23. Ashanti’s All-Stars (Ashanti)

Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti) Source:iONEDigital

24. Erykah Badu’s Breakers (Erykah Badu)

Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu) Source:Getty

25. Bryson Tiller’s Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)

Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller) Source:n/a

26. Summer Walker’s Warriors (Summer Walker)

Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker) Source:Getty

27. Doja Cat’s Dominators (Doja Cat)

Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat) Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

28. Ari Lennox’s Linebackers (Ari Lennox)

Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox) Source:AP/Invision

29. PartyNextDoor’s Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)

PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor) Source:Getty
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close