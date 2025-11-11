Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Published on November 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

The king troll has crossed the line.

Recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine made a disgusting comment about singer Demi Lovato. The New Mexico artist has been open about her struggle with addiction. Back in 2018, Lovato overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl. Since then, she has tried to keep a narrow path. Tekashi, on a podcast, recently spoke about the nostalgic show iCarly and mentioned Demi, “Remember iCarly? She does drugs now.” The host tries to clean up the comment, saying she believes Lovato is currently clean from drugs. 6ix9ine insists it will not be for long, “She’s gonna relapse, let’s send her a gift.”

Insisting that he planned to drop off a gift of drugs for her.

Fans online instantly roasted 6ix9ine for the uncalled-for comments about Demi Lovato. The NY struggle rapper has always made headlines for his comments, but this one takes the cake.

6ix9ine is also facing potential prison time for violating his probation stemming from his 2019 RICO case. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, is pushing for house arrest instead, as the rapper is currently facing three months behind bars. Lazzaro argued that serving more time in prison would be “much more severe, difficult, and even dangerous” for 6ix9ine.

Check out how users reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine’s comments about Demi Lovato’s struggle with addiction below.

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Facts

2. Fans react to 6ix9ine’s comments

3. Users online remind Tekashi to be humble

4. TikTok User breaks down the process of recovery and how it should never be used as a joke

5. Some call 6ix9ine’s comments disgusting

6. More TikTok reactions

7. SMH…

8. Social media is roasting Teksahi right now

9. LOL

10. 6ix9ine has to hold this L…

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato's Addiction Battle

6ix9ine Takes Big L For Making Jokes On Demi Lovato’s Addiction Battle

Hip-Hop Wired
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Diddy's FCI Fort Dix Intake Photo Surfaces Online

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired
Joyce Carol Oates & Elon Musk

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Movies

DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

33 Items
Celebrity

Special Girls, Real Good Girls! A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

18 Items
Celebrity

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY
Entertainment

Diddy’s New Prison Job: Working in the Chapel at Fort Dix

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Local

Two Georgians Tied To NBA/Mafia Gambling Scheme

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATL

Photographer Sues Future For “Mixtape Pluto” Cover

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close