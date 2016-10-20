8 Years Of Muva! Amber Rose’s Rise From Video Vixen To A-List Bad Bitch was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Ludacris “What Them Girls Like” Video (2008) Amber Rose was in many videos before appearing in Ludacris’ “What Them Girls Like.” But allegedly, this is the video that got Kanye West first interested in the Philly native.

2. The Real Love & Hip Hop (2008) That same year, Amber began her now infamous relationship with West, which some would argue is what made her a star.

3. Fashion Killa (2009) All eyes started to shift to Amber whenever she and Kanye would step out. She definitely matched his fly.

4. “IT” Girl (2009) In 2009, Amber started making appearances sans Kanye, and wracking up famous friends of her own. Nicki even dropped her name in her legendary “Monster” verse.

5. Ride or Die Muva was right by Kanye’s side the entire night during his 2009 Hennessy-fueled rant against Taylor Swift. She said of that night, “I remember we got in the car, and I was like, ‘Yo, we should get that bottle of Henny upstairs. He ran up and got it, and he brought it in the car. […]

6. Couture Muva (2010) It seems that after Taylor Swift-gate, the pair took their fashion game to a whole new level. Kanye and Amber slayed every single fashion week that year.

7. Post-Yeezus (2010) Amber rose x Nicki Minaj in Massive Attack music video is still iconic pic.twitter.com/06mCA7LsPO — Ray (@chiharu_rayy) July 2, 2016 Fresh off her split from Kanye, Amber started to do more videos and club appearances, but this time, she had a name for herself.

8. New Love (2011) Love couldn’t stay away from Amb too long. In 2011, she made her first public appearance with her new boo Wiz Khalifa.

9. He Put A Ring On It (2012) The adorable pair got engaged in 2012, becoming instant relationship goals.

10. Family (2013) First came love, then came marriage, then the pair welcomed their first child together, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz.

11. Breaking The Internet (2013) Wow. “@BlkSportsOnline: From my Bros 2nd Amber Rose Twerk Wedding video added http://t.co/rFXz5kKAMG http://t.co/U9Ot8XDOZ1” — Jaxx (@abrickhouse) August 18, 2013 Twerking at your wedding was not a thing until Amber Rose did it and set the internet on fire.

12. Splitsville (2014) In 2014, Amber filed for divorce from Wiz, leaving her life as a wife behind her.

13. Breaking The Internet Part Deux (2015) After her split with Wiz, Amber’s Instagram page had everyone talking. She was serving face, body, and an ass that made all the girls want to do more squats.

14. Muva & Chyna (2015) The world stopped when Amber Rose and Blac Chyna became BFFs right before our eyes. Kanye’s ex-girl and Kim Kardashian’s ex-best friend made people question their friendship.

15. Business Moves (2015) Muva’s new friendship with Chyna opened up a new world for women to be strong, sexy and confident. A-List status definitely rose for both ladies. Amber even started a management partnership with Nick Cannon and wrote a book entitled “How To Be A Bad Bitch.”

16. Slut Walk (2015) Following a year of new friendships, divorce, and a public Twitter feud with the Kardashian sisters, Amber kicked off her first annual Slut Walk in L.A., standing up for women’s rights and touting feminism in her own way.

17. Burying The Hatchet (2016) Kim Kardashian And Amber Rose Demonstrate How To Shut An … : https://t.co/HiSasGlGhO , pic.twitter.com/9qBwUQKHf5 — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) October 4, 2016 Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa got into a heated Twitter beef and of course, Muva was dragged into it. After insinuating some embarrassing things about ‘Ye’s sex life, Amber and Kim decided to end the beef once and for all.