Remembering The Life Of ATL Rapper ‘We Ready’ Archie Eversole

Heartbreaking news today in the Hip-Hop world as we lost another legend. ATL rapper Archie Eversole has reportedly passed away at 37.

Many know Archie from his popular hit ‘We Ready’.

Sources close to the Atlanta rapper’s family have confirmed he passed away. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Let’s go down memory lane and remember the life of Archie Eversole below.

#WEREADY

