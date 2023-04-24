Welcome to Atlanta: ATL Airport TSA Lines Are PACKED [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta International Airport travelers are big mad traveling with TSA Precheck AND Clear lines are backed up. Yes, you heard right, even Clear is….not clear (no pun).

Maybe Atlanta actually is full? Travelers are demanding the city of Atlanta to have two airports as some have been in line for over 2-3 hours. WOW! Check out some of the reactions of angry travelers at Atlanta’s International Airport.

Do better ATL!

