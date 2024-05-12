Listen Live
Atlanta Hawks, With Only 3% Odds, Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery

Published on May 12, 2024

Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Atlanta Hawks win the NBA Draft Lottery. The Hawks finished 36-46 this season for a 10th-place finish in the Eastern Conference and had only a 3 percent chance of winning the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Those are the fifth-lowest odds by a team to win the No. 1 pick since the lottery began in 1985. This will be the first time since 1975 that the Hawks will own the number 1 pick when they drafted Hall of Fame guard David Thompson. Thompson never played with the Franchise and chose to sign with the ABA’s Denver Nuggets.

The draft is June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

A lot of decisions await the Hawks this upcoming season. Questions surround their backcourt and whether they will trade one or both of their all-star guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young has been rumored to be on the trading block and teams like the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest.

The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons round out the top five picks. see the full lottery pick lineup below:

    1. Atlanta Hawks
    2. Washington Wizards
    3. Houston Rockets
    4. San Antonia Spurs
    5. Detroit Pistons
    6. Charlotte Hornets
    7. Portland Trail Blazers
    8. San Antonio Spurs
    9. Memphis Grizzlies
    10. Utah Jazz
    11. Chicago Bulls
    12. Oklahoma City Thunder
    13. Sacramento Kings
    14. Portland Trail Blazers

 

There is no consensus choice for the top pick in this year’s draft. Well on paper, there isn’t a player with a generational rating similar to last year’s number 1, Victor Wembenyama, or LeBron James, there are several young players who could help the Hawks now and in the future. Who could the Hawks pick with the number one pick? See some of the top prospects below.

1. Alex Sarr

C, Perth (Australia) Wildcats

2. Zaccharie Risacher

SF, JL Bourg (France)

3. Donovan Clingan

C, UConn

4. Nikola Topić

PG, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

5. Rob Dillingham

PG, Kentucky

6. Ron Holland

SF/PF, G League Ignite

7. Reed Sheppard

G, Kentucky

8. Stephon Castle

G, UConn

Atlanta Hawks Dejounte Murray. NBA Draft
