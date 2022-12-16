‘Barbie’s’ First Teaser Trailer Features Issa Rae & Simu Liu

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Every little girl’s dream is headed to the big screen. Warner Bros. debuted the first teaser trailer for the “Barbie” movie today, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Watch the teaser trailer and check out first look images from the film inside.

The Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird,” “Little Women”) directed film debuts in theaters next summer. The teaser trailer pays homage to “2001: A Space Odyssey” with baby dolls instead of monoliths. Fans can catch a glimpse inside the live action “Barbie” film with Margot Robbie as adorned in Barbie’s vintage black and white striped one piece bathing suit, black pumps and white shades. She looks perfect and plastic like our childhood favorite toy, Barbie.

The live-action take on the toy stars Robbie and Gosling as Barbie and Ken and also features Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Hari Nef as additional versions of the iconic characters. The film caused a bit of controversy earlier this year when the first neon-filled images were released.

Gosling made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he countered criticism about his role as Ken, saying that none of these people ever wanted to play with Ken or thought about him before now.

“I was surprised how, you know, some people were kind of clutching their pearls about my Ken,” Gosling said in the interview. “As though they ever thought about Ken for a second before this. They never played with Ken. Nobody plays with Ken, man. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones.”

Gosling also adds that he joined the “Barbie” film for the Kens of the world.

Barbie has been in development for over a decade. The film initially struggled to find its footing at Sony. However, since it’s been taken over by Warner Bros., the film will be available to watch in theaters next summer. Warner Bros. moved quickly, adding some big names in front and behind the camera.

“Barbie” debuts in theaters on July 21st, 2023.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

We love these first look photos from the film:

‘Barbie’s’ First Teaser Trailer Features Issa Rae & Simu Liu was originally published on globalgrind.com