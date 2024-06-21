Birthday Bash 2024 Site Logo
Entertainment

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Birthday Bash Atlanta weekend is here again! You know what that means right?! Hot 107.9 hits the city every year with star-studded lineup, and this year was no exception. History was held at State Farm Arena, the weekend kicked off with our annual ‘Who’s Hot’ contest to see who will be the lucky winner to open up for Birthday Bash ATL 2024. If you’re not here you missed out on one of the biggest parties of the year! Two words to describe why ATL is the place to be this weekend…Latto & friends. Why? Errrbody love Latto so expect the unexpected!!

The atmosphere was full of excitement and celebration as everyone sang along to their favorite songs and danced the night away. Birthday Bash Atlanta Weekend is truly an unforgettable experience, and if you didn’t make it this year, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar for next year’s event. Don’t miss out on the fun!

1. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

2. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

3. Quisha Announced As The Winner

Quisha Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

4. OJ Da Juiceman

OJ Da Juiceman Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

5. Khaotic

Khaotic Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

6. Bunny

Bunny Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 birthday bash atl 2024

7. Fine China

Fine China Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 birthday bash atl 2024

8. Neecy J

Neecy J Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

9. Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

10. Shawde

Shawde Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

11. Bands Got It

Bands Got It Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

12. Princess Richie

Princess Richie Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

13. Lor Sosa

Lor Sosa Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

14. Sagod

Sagod Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

15. Highway Grizz

Highway Grizz Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 birthday bash atl 2024

16. Block Boy

Block Boy Spanky Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 birthday bash atl 2024

17. D Watkins

D Watkins Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

18. The King Roscoe

The King Roscoe Birthday Bash 2024 Hot 1079 Showcase Source:R1

Congratulations to our first winner of the Who’s Hot competition 

19. SEEJAY

SEEJAY Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Who's Hot Showcase Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Hot 107.9 birthday bash atl 2024

20. D Money The Soldier

D Money The Soldier Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Who's Hot Showcase Source:R1

21. Ty Brazy

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

22. WHAT The Artist

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Source:R1

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Hot 107.9 birthday bash atl 2024

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

Yella Beezy
Yo' Durtty

Yella Beezy Shares How He Is Staying Busy During Quarantine [INTERVIEW]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Boosie

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci
Birthday Bash

Gucci Mane Brings Out Rick Ross At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Black Music Month

1990: 2 Live Crew’s Fight For Free Speech | Black Music Month

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!
Entertainment

What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Close