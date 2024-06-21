‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Birthday Bash Atlanta weekend is here again! You know what that means right?! Hot 107.9 hits the city every year with star-studded lineup, and this year was no exception. History was held at State Farm Arena, the weekend kicked off with our annual ‘Who’s Hot’ contest to see who will be the lucky winner to open up for Birthday Bash ATL 2024. If you’re not here you missed out on one of the biggest parties of the year! Two words to describe why ATL is the place to be this weekend…Latto & friends. Why? Errrbody love Latto so expect the unexpected!!
The atmosphere was full of excitement and celebration as everyone sang along to their favorite songs and danced the night away. Birthday Bash Atlanta Weekend is truly an unforgettable experience, and if you didn’t make it this year, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar for next year’s event. Don’t miss out on the fun!
1. Quisha Announced As The WinnerSource:R1
2. Quisha Announced As The WinnerSource:R1
3. Quisha Announced As The WinnerSource:R1
4. OJ Da JuicemanSource:R1
5. KhaoticSource:R1
6. BunnySource:R1
7. Fine ChinaSource:R1
8. Neecy JSource:R1
9. Tommy LeeSource:R1
10. ShawdeSource:R1
11. Bands Got ItSource:R1
12. Princess RichieSource:R1
13. Lor SosaSource:R1
14. SagodSource:R1
15. Highway GrizzSource:R1
16. Block BoySource:R1
17. D WatkinsSource:R1
18. The King RoscoeSource:R1
Congratulations to our first winner of the Who’s Hot competition
19. SEEJAYSource:R1
20. D Money The SoldierSource:R1
21. Ty BrazySource:R1
22. WHAT The ArtistSource:R1
