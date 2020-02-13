CLOSE
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair

Posted 14 hours ago

Justine Skye

Source: Theo Wargo /John Lamparski/ Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar.

Just this week, the Collide singer debuted a new plantinum do that made us ask, “New hue, who dis?

Never thought I’d see the day, she said 👱🏾‍♀️

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair…A lewk we loved!

Good morning from me and my healthy voluminous hair :)

Can we say gorg?

2020 has been a big year for Justine, who currently launched a new makeup collection with the Lip Bar, Island Gyal Collection.

Trust: The colors are all the rage and we will be reviewing it soon, but in the meantime, let’s take a look a the West Indian beauty’s best and more versatile hair moments….

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Call Me?

groovy bb 💖

not a princess, a QUEEN

