CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

Posted 23 hours ago

Chances are if Cam Newton is playing, he’ll be trending for not only his performance but also his fashion. Case and point…today, when the Panthers quarterback made his pregame appearance looking like what one tweeter described as, “Fiddler and the roof.”

All of which is not unusual for Newton, who trended a few days ago when he wore another interesting ensemble and bee keeper hat to the opening season game. His outfits have become almost as exciting as his talent and Twitter is polarized between loving it and thinking he belongs in a Batman movie. (Seriously, there’s a whole thread about it).

Because we love Cam Newton in all his #BlackBoyJoy, why not have some fun laughing at his fashion choices. Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about his latest looks.

 

Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close