Everybody deserves a second chance. Here’s a look at a few celebs who went to prison and turned their lives around when they got out…
Celebrities Who’ve Made A Positive Comeback After Prison was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1. Gucci ManeSource:Getty
Gucci Mane’s been locked up a few times; but his release in 2016, after serving time for gun charges, birthed a new man. New weight-loss. New mindset. New music. New wife. New book. Go Gucci!
2. Remy MaSource:Getty
Remy did time in jail for shooting her former friend who allegedly stole from her in 2007. Since being released in 2014, the rapper went on to have another child with husband Papoose, make music and even launch a clothing line where a portion of the sales benefit formerly incarcerated women.
3. Charles S. DuttonSource:Getty
When Dutton was 17 years old, he got into a fight that resulted in the death of a man. He was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison. In jail he read plays and after being released, he pursued acting.
4. T.I.Source:Getty
In 2009, T.I. served more than six months in prison for federal weapons charges. Ten years later, he was recognized by the Georgia State Senate for his nonprofit organizations “Harris Community Works” and “For The Love Of Our Fathers.”
5. Lil KimSource:@PhotosByBeanz
Kimmy Blanco served one year in prison in 2005 for lying to a federal grand jury to protect a friend involved in a 2001 shooting. During the 2000s though, she launched the Lil Kim Cares foundation to raise money for issues that affected her personally, including homelessness, transitional living, child neglect and domestic abuse.
6. DMXSource:Getty
DMX’s most recent booking was 2018 in a tax fraud case. He’d previously been arrested for animal cruelty, reckless driving, possession of drugs and weapons as well as probation violations. Still, he’s for the people. Most recently, in 2016, he helped raise $80,000 at a charity event for cops who helped save his life. In 2017, he popped up at a homeless support group meeting bearing advice and words of wisdom. And in 2019, he helped a family with back-to-school shopping.