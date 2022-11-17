HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi was originally published on blackamericaweb.com