HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chief Keef celebrates the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Finally Rich, with an exclusive concert celebration hosted by Spotify. Read more about this milestone moment and check out a few photos from the event inside.

On Dec. 18, Spotify hosted the exclusive celebration for Chief Keef’s iconic debut album Finally Rich. The project catapulted him into rap stardom with groundbreaking singles like “Love Sosa,” “I Don’t Like” and “Hate Being Sober” that are still notable party bangers today.

The event took place in Brooklyn where Spotify invited his biggest fans for an exclusive concert experience. The godfather of drill music performed his entire album in full. The album which is cited as a major inspiration for some of today’s biggest musical acts. Naturally, the music streaming company wanted to go all out to celebrate Chief Keef’s accomplishments and contribution to the genre.

Not only did the man of honor perform several hits from his magnum opus including “Love Sosa,” “I Don’t Like,” and “Hate Being Sober”, but Chief Keef also surprised fans by performing songs off his newly released extended album, Finally Rich (Complete Edition). Towards the end of the set Chief Keef took a moment to thank his fans for coming out and shout out Spotify for supporting this milestone moment.

Today, Chief Keef trends across social media as videos from the experience are shared online. The notorious Rap Caviar playlist and platform praised Chief Keef’s influence with a nod to all the artists Chief Keef has influenced over the years, listing Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Key Glock, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Billie Eilish and GloRilla.

Congrats Chief Keef on 10 years of Finally Rich!

Check out photos from the event below:

Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Finally Rich’ With Exclusive Spotify Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com