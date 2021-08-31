Chris Tucker
Happy 50th Birthday Chris Tucker! Watch 10 Of His Funniest Onscreen Moments

Posted 11 hours ago

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
Chris Tucker in STL

Source: M. Little / OHO LLC


Not many people can say that they not only starred in a cult classic, but also played leading man in one of the funniest comedy franchises of the past few decades. Of course, Chris Tucker, can certainly make that claim: His unforgettable role as weed-loving, wannabe hustler Smokey in Friday made him a household name. And teaming up with Jackie Chan for the three Rush Hour films (a fourth installment is rumored to be in development), made him a certified movie star.

Chris Tucker has kept audiences rolling with laughter since the 1990s. Today, on the actor’s 50th birthday, we invite you to take a look back at his funniest onscreen moments.

1. Chris Tucker Got Bad Tax Advice

2. “That’s Janet Jackson!” – Friday

3. Remembering Michael Jackson

4. “Dont Talk About My Daddy” – Rush Hour

5. What If MJ Was A Pimp?

6. “Look Under the Table”

7. “This Table’s Hot!” – Rush Hour 2

8. “Dirty A– Trunk” – Jackie Brown

9. Nun Scene – Rush Hour 3

10. “Here Comes Deebo” – Friday

