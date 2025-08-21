Cracker Barrel Changes Logo, MAGA Nation Cries

Cracker Barrel, the southern-themed restaurant chain known more for its gift shop and average American food than anything else, is stirring up a bit of controversy among the MAGA faithful. Cracker Barrel changed its logo to feature the brand name only, and the reactions from some, including President Donald Trump’s son, are laughable at best.

According to a press release posted earlier in the week, Cracker Barrel unveiled its new logo as part of a new brand partnership with Country singer Jordan Davis as part of a total brand refresh. Over the years, the company has continually tweaked its menu and has maintained massive popularity, especially along highway routes. With that announcement, the brand also shared its new logo as part of bringing things into the 21st Century.

From the press release:

Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has delivered heartfelt service, homestyle food and an unmatched dining experience. With nearly 660 locations nationwide, the brand remains a go-to for guests seeking community, comfort and special moments they can carry with them long after they leave. Its more popular menu offerings like farm fresh scrambled eggs and buttermilk biscuits even serve as inspiration behind the hues of a refreshed color palette featured in the new campaign. Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.

The decision by the company to change its logo for the first time in 49 years has seemingly upset several individuals online, in particular Donald Trump Jr., who wrote on X, “WTF is wrong with

@CrackerBarrel ??!” in a quote tweet from the, get this, Woke War Room account.

President Donald Trump’s assault on the so-called “woke” agenda has become a silly obsession for the former businessman, but his stance has inspired renewed passion among his base that believes the lie that there is some kind of “woke mind virus” despite none of them being able to determine what that is.

On X, formerly Twitter, reactions to Crack Barrel getting rid of the cra…excuse us, old white man and the barrel are rining off. We’ve got the reactions below.

