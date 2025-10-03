Listen Live
d4vd Hires Top Criminal Defense Attorney Amid Celeste Rivas' Death

Published on October 3, 2025

Singer d4vd has been the subject of online scrutiny ever since the death of teenager Celeste Rivas, but he’s remained pretty quiet aside from his team saying he’s cooperating with authorities.

That was until now, when the singer decided to hire legal representation from Blair Berk, a renowned criminal defense lawyer who, according to LA magazine, has worked with notable clients such as Harvey Weinstein, Bruno Mars, Lindsay Lohan, Kanye West, Mel Gibson, and Britney Spears.

This all began to unfold when a Tesla registered to d4vd was found abandoned on the streets of Los Angeles, but not reported stolen, so it was sent to a tow yard. But after days of sitting, workers began to pick up a foul smell, and an investigation started when the trunk was opened and revealed the decomposing body of someone who was later discovered to be Celeste.

Once her body was identified, d4vd canceled the rest of his tour, and social media turned on him, uncovering purported messages and videos that tied him to the underage girl who had been missing for over a year.  Even her mother told TMZ that her daughter was dating someone named David before her disappearance.

d4vd has remained silent, but his manager, Josh Marshall, who goes by JMogul, responded to some of the social media theories by engaging on TikTok, according to E! News.

In one specific comment, he distanced himself from the singer, writing, “Also, I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me. This news is tragic for so many and for her family. I hope the proper authorities get to the bottom of it soon.”

Now that d4vd has made his first public move by hiring a lawyer, see the reactions below.

