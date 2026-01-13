DIVAS ON FILM: Famous Actresses In Delta Sigma Theta

On this day in 1913 (Jan. 13), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University, the second historically Black intercollegiate sorority founded in the U.S. With the motto, “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom,” the ladies of DST display excellence at every turn. In scholarship, service, and sisterhood, Delta Sigma Theta members are no strangers to hard work, determination, and success.

Look no further than Hollywood as an example. From TV to film to Broadway, several members of this illustrious sisterhood have been shining in show business for many years. And, make no mistake, these “Devastating Divas” display their love for the Crimson & Cream every chance they get!

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founders’ Day, scroll down to take a look at some of our favorite members in Film, TV, and Broadway!

