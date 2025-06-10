Doechii Uses BET AWARDS Acceptance Speech To Call Out Donald Trump, X Salutes The Swamp Princess

Monday night at the Peacock Theater, Doechii wanted to make sure to point out what was happening in the streets of downtown Los Angeles while they celebrated “culture’s biggest night,” at the BET Awards.

The Swamp Princess’ stellar year continued at the 2025 BET Awards, taking home the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist, but that’s not what she was getting praise for.

The Florida artist used her acceptance speech moment to remind everyone of what was happening outside the Peacock Theater, away from the celebrating, glitz, and glamour. Donald Trump and his administration are using the full might of the government to terrorize immigrants and American citizens who don’t rock with the MAGA agenda.

Before BET Weekend kicked off, mostly peaceful demonstrations denouncing the immigration raids of workplaces conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where hardworking immigrants are being detained under the guise of detaining “dangerous illegal immigrants and gang members,” were conducted by the government agency.

Over 40 people were arrested as a result of the raid.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said to reporters, “ICE initiated enforcement actions on several workplaces. That created a sense of chaos, outrage, fear, and terror because people are very worried as to what happened to their families.”

The situation was exacerbated when Donald Trump federalized the National Guard without consulting Governor Gavin Newsom, who, under normal circumstances, is in control of the state’s National Guard.

The Swamp Princess Didn’t Miss The Moment To Speak Up For Marginalized People

Doechii, unlike some other artists, was not afraid to keep it real (looking at you, Snoop) about what is going on in the streets of LA and possibly across the country.

“I do wanna address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” Doechii began. “There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order. Trump is using military forces to stop a protest, and I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

“What type of government is that?” she asked, drawing huge applause from the crowd. “People are being swept up and torn from their families, and I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people.”

She continued, “For Black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza. We all deserve to live in hope and not in fear, and I hope we stand together, my brothers and my sisters, against hate, and we protest against it. Thank you, BET.”

Doechii received plenty of praise for using her moment to highlight the struggles that were happening in the streets of Los Angeles.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.