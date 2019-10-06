CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Freddy, Jason & Pennywise, Oh My! 20 Scary Halloween Nail Art Inspirations

Posted 10 hours ago

Halloween is right around the corner!

While you may in the midst of trying to find the right costume (Bey at Homecoming) or the perfect spooky makeup look, you cannot forget about your nails. Need some inspiration? No worries, we got you.

From ghosts, ghouls and everything that goes bump in the night, these 20 nail technicians and artists below have crafted some of the best designs in the game. So much so that even Freddy, Jason and Pennywise are shaking in their boots.

Take a look:

Freddy, Jason & Pennywise, Oh My! 20 Scary Halloween Nail Art Inspirations  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close