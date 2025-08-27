Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Updated: August 27, 2025, 5:26 pm EST

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra, the Princess of Dubai, have taken their relationship to the next level with an engagement! As reported by TMZ, the couple, who have been romantically linked since 2024, reportedly got engaged during Paris Fashion Week in June 2025, shortly after French Montana made a splash on the runway.

Their love story has captivated fans worldwide, with sightings of the pair enjoying romantic moments in Paris, Dubai, and Morocco. From holding hands at the Pont des Arts in Paris to sharing desert adventures on camelback, their relationship has been a blend of glamour and cultural richness.

A representative for French Montana confirmed the engagement, adding that both families are thrilled about the union. While the exact wedding date remains under wraps, the couple is said to be in the early stages of planning their big day.

This engagement marks a significant milestone for both. Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has embraced her new chapter following her 2024 divorce. Meanwhile, French Montana, known for his chart-topping hits, continues to balance his thriving music career with his personal life.

As fans eagerly await more details about their upcoming nuptials, this union between hip-hop royalty and Emirati royalty is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about love stories of the year.

Check out some flicks of French’s Royal Baddie Bride-To-Be below!

