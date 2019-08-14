CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Halle Berry Hallelujah!: 10 Hip-Hop Halle Berry Name Drops

Posted August 14, 2019

via Global Grind

“Halle Berry or Hallelujah!”

Hip-hop loves Halle Berry.

The legendary actress  has been touted as the quintessential black woman, as well as the standard of beauty for African-American women across the world.

Let’s not forget to mention that besides being an Academy Award winning actress, she’s also hip-hop’s favorite muse.

Although there are hundreds of Halle Berry hip-hop name drops, we decided to round up a few of our favorites.

See Also: Halle Berry Shocks Everyone With Risky Girl On Girl Action [Video]

From Notorious B.I.G.’s mention of Halle Berry back in ’90s, to Hurricane Chris’ horribly catchy 2009 track “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” we got them all.

Check out the 10 most notable Halle Berry name drops below!

Halle Berry Hallelujah!: 10 Hip-Hop Halle Berry Name Drops was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close