Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi

Posted 17 hours ago

Though she’s cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is far from being just a housewife.  As a singer, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur she’s let her hard work shine through in many different ways over the years.

Famously known for being a member of the hit 90’s group, Xscape, her songwriting discography is lengthy as well. As a multifaceted queen, she’s written songs for celebrities like P!nk, Alicia Keys, TLC, any many more. As we celebrate her birthday, check out songs we bet you didn’t know were written by Kandi.

 

Happy Birthday, Kandi Burruss! 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written By Kandi  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Destiny’s Child- Bills, Bills, Bills

2. ‘N Sync- It Makes Me Ill

3. Usher- Pop Ya Collar

4. TLC- No Scrubs

5. Ariana Grande- break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

6. Ed Sheeran- Shape of You

7. Destiny’s Child- Bug-A-Boo

8. P!nk- There You Go

9. TLC- Girl Talk

10. Kim Zolciak- Tardy To The Party

