Happy Women’s History Month: Passing Along The Great Advice These Celeb Women Gave Each Other

1. Powerful Quotes From Celebrity Women
Being a woman isn’t easy. Girl, you can say that again. The constant pressure to be flawless while balancing motherhood, career and relationships is overwhelming, which is why encouraging sisterhood among women is a responsibility we all own.
Because it’s Women’s History Month, we’re sharing the powerful advice they received with you.
(This gallery will be updated throughout the month.)
2. Mary J Blige remembered powerful advice she received from Chaka Chan.
“She told me to, ‘Get out of my own way.’”
3. Maya Angelou told Iyanla Vanzant,
“You know she was…to the community…she was the mother teacher, the elder, the warrior woman, the wise woman. We were at an event in Chicago with then Senator Barack Obama and she said to me, ‘how are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m doing good, working on my next book’ and she said, ‘Put God first’. It just froze my face and all I could say was ‘Okay!’ And I’ve done it ever since.”
4. Jackee Harry also shared a great advice from Maya Angelou.
“At 28, Maya Angelou told me, ‘It Takes Courage To Be Successful’ at the time I was all alone doing a show on the road. So, don’t be afraid to step out there and do it.”
5. Yandy Smith gushed about her mentor, saying,
“Always remember wax on, wax off and that was important because it taught me humility.” She added, “Manners can open doors that money can’t.”