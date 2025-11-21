Listen Live
The Morning Hustle & Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar Unite to Serve Atlanta Community

Published on November 21, 2025

Hot 107.9 & The Morning Hustle At Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar - Panola

Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital

it was all about community spirit as Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar teamed up with The Morning Hustle for an incredible give-back event. With the support of their partners at Hot 107.9, they came together to show love and appreciation for the city that supports them.

The energy was high as the teams gave away over 100 turkeys, ensuring families have what they need for the holiday season. The generosity didn’t stop there. In a special nod to their radio partners, Harold’s also provided 107 free, delicious breakfasts, serving them up straight from the heart.

The event was a powerful display of what happens when local businesses and media join forces for the greater good. A huge thank you goes out to everyone who came out to show support and share in the positive vibes. It was a morning that truly represented the strength and unity of the Atlanta community. Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar – Panola continues to demonstrate its deep commitment to the people it serves, proving that its heart is right here in the city.

1. Hot 107.9 & The Morning Hustle At Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar – Panola

Hot 107.9 & The Morning Hustle At Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar - Panola Source:Radio One Digital

