HomeEntertainment News

Issa Birthday: 10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness

Posted May 20, 2021

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

Actress and singer-songwriter Naturi Naughton celebrates 37 years today. Naughton began her blossoming career as one of three members of the popular 2000’s girl group 3LW alongside Adrienne Bailon and Keily Williams. She has since starred in the hit Starz franchise Power as the layered character Tasha St. Patrick. Most recently, it was announced that the skilled actress would be joining the cast of ABC’s Hip Hop drama pilot show Queens with Eve, Brandy and Nadine Velazquez.

Naturi Naughton is a multifaceted entertainer, who has continued to elevate in the business over the years from singer, actress and mother.  One thing has always remained: her ability to serve face, body and ultimate realness. In a world of plastic bodies, the quality we admire most about Naughton is her authenticity. She represents for the real women around the world who are unashamed to show their beauty in the many ways they may show up. Naturi is not new to the glamour and she simply gets better with age.

The New Jersey bred actress continues to inspire young Black girls by staying true to herself and we love her for it. Even her Instagram name is “Naturi 4 Real” so she is evidently not one to play around. Enjoy a gallery of the birthday queen, Naturi Naughton, serving face, body and most importantly, realness.

Issa Birthday: 10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Issa Birthday!

Source:naturi4real

2. BODY ODY ODY

Source:naturi4real

3. Gorgeous Bare Face

Source:naturi4real

4. Fabulous Darling

Source:naturi4real

5. QUEENS

Source:naturi4real

6. GLAM

Source:naturi4real

7. Cinderella Can’t Compete

Source:naturi4real

8. Serving Face

Source:naturi4real

9. A Beauty

Source:naturi4real

10. Even In Motherhood, She Slays Effortlessly

Source:naturi4real
More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close