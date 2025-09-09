Listen Live
Jacquees’s Cringe ‘Dirty Diana’ Cover Resurfaces Online, Fans Let Him Have It

Published on September 9, 2025

Source: John Atashian/Prince Williams / Gettynew

Fans on social media are clowning Jacquees after an old cover he did of Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” resurfaced online.

The cover, which he recorded when he was just a teenager, started going viral after a random user tweeted: “Y’ALL WHY WOULD JACQUEES BUTCHER DIRTY DIANA LIKE THIS THE DISRESPECT TO MJ.” From there, people jumped in, roasting the cover for sounding off and calling it a “crime against music.”

Some said it was proof Que never should’ve called himself the “King of R&B” in the first place. But Jacquees didn’t let the jokes slide without clapping back.

He quoted one of the tweets and replied: *“Yea I was 15 yall hell, Mood 2 on the way tho.”* Basically, he let people know it was an old song from his early days and reminded everyone that new music is coming soon.

The Atlanta R&B singer recently dropped a new single called “He Kant” and has been teasing “Mood 2″, the sequel to his fan-favorite mixtape “Mood“. Even with people dragging his old music, he seems focused on what’s next and not letting the hate get to him. While the “Dirty Diana” cover might not be everyone’s favorite, fans who’ve been rocking with Jacquees for a while know he’s come a long way since then.

With Mood 2 on the way, he’s clearly aiming to remind folks why he’s still in the conversation when it comes to modern R&B.

Jacquees’s Cringe ‘Dirty Diana’ Cover Resurfaces Online, Fans Let Him Have It  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. The New York meme LOL

2. Did the lyrics make sense?

3. Sued is wild

4. When in doubt, blame AI

5. YB better?

6. Team Jacquees getting on the king

7. Playing on mute

8. Birdman?

9. Jacquees be like:

10. Should Jacquees delete this cover from his YouTube page?

