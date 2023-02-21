Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy?! ATL Twitter Says JD Ain’t Goin’ Out SAD!

It’s official, ATL’s own, Jermaine Dupri will be going against hitmaker extraordinaire, Diddy. Now let’s keep it real, we’ve gotten some of our favorite songs from both of these producers. Diddy with ‘I Need a Girl Part 1 & 2’, I’ll Be Missing You, to even some current ones like his smash with Bryson Tiller, ‘Gotta Move On’.
Now JD’s hits get the party going every time with songs like, ‘I Think They Like Me’, ‘Jump’, & the 2001’s summer anthem ‘Where The Party At’. Now the question is, WHO GOT THE BETTER CATALOG? Not only that, but to make this historic event even bigger, it will take place in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ATLiens from around the world are going hard for the hometown hero.
Check out some of the best reactions to the announcement of Jermaine Dupri vs Diddy
