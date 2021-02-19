KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce.

1. The Proposal Source:kuwt_kousins Kanye’s proposal to Kim was one of the most romantic moments in their relationship. The owner of the San Francisco Giants let West use AT&T Park for free, saving the rapper and fashion designer the $200,000 it would’ve cost him to rent out the entire stadium for one night.

2. A Florence Wedding Source:ccharveyconsulting The power couple began dating in 2012, had their first child in 2013, and married in May 2014 in a lavish ceremony at a 16th-century fortress in Florence, Italy.

3. Having North West Source:kimkardashian KimYe had their first daughter North West in 2013, and she has already grown up to become a creative talent in her own right. She is the eldest of the West clan.

4. Dating In Marriage Source:kimye.era The two always took time in their busy schedules to go on elaborate dates and share in the love they had for one another.

5. Supporting One Another Source:TeamKanyeDaily Kim Kardashian West was a proud girlfriend and wife throughout their relationship, and Kanye was never too proud to show off his stunning wife. The two were always seen and heard supporting each other’s creative projects and business endeavors.

6. A West Family Affair Source:kimkardashian The couple created a bond that will last forever. They created four beautiful children in their union, and the pair are actively involved in their children’s lives and aspirations.